295 Students Stranded In Russia: Digvijaya Singh Writes To S Jaishankar

Digvijaya Singh said the parents of the stranded students had reached out to him (File)

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure that the 295 Indian students stranded in Russia are taken care of.

In a letter to the Union minister on Friday, Mr Singh said he knew the parents of the students and that they had asked him to take up their case.

"These students are in Kalbardino-Balkar State University in Russia's Nalchik and they want to come back to India. I have conveyed to them that it is not possible, but I have also assured them the Indian Embassy in Russia will take care of them," Mr Singh said.

"I am sure your ministry must have issued necessary instructions to all our embassies to take care of our students abroad. I would be grateful to you if you can respond to my mail so that I can forward to them to reassure them," he said.