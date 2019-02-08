29 Private Member Bills Introduced In Lok Sabha

This is the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha which will conclude on February 13. (File)

A total of 29 private member bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha today including one seeking steps to check fake news.

Tej Pratap Singh Yadav of Samajwadi Party tabled a private member bill which sought measures against creation and distribution of fake news in media.

Udit Raj of the BJP introduced a bill for stringent punishment to curb atrocities against children and women, rehabilitation measures for such victims and constitution of special courts to try these cases.

Gaurav Gogoi of Congress introduced a bill seeking setting up of a Commission for Immigration Reforms to check illegal immigration and regulate immigration and related issues in the country.

These bills will lapse with the dissolution of the present Lok Sabha on June 3. This is the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha which will conclude on February 13.