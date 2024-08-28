29 Dead, More Rain In Store For Gujarat Over Next Two Days: 10 Points

The India Meteorological Department has forecast of extremely heavy rains in isolated parts of districts in Saurashtra on Thursday.

With the latest spell, Gujarat has so far received 105 per cent of its average annual rainfall, the State Emergency Operations Centre has said.

Twenty-nine people have died in rain-related incidents since the deluge started on Sunday. Around 18,000 people have been evacuated to safety.

Water from the Ajwa and Pratappura Reservoirs was released into Vishwamitri River, causing floods downstream. Parts of Vadodara and other cities and villages along the river have been under 10 to 12 feet of water.

Vadodara grappled with floods as the Vishwamitri river, flowing through the city, breached its banks and entered residential localities, inundating buildings, roads and vehicles.

An official release said 140 reservoirs and dams, and 24 rivers in the state were flowing above the danger mark.

Besides the National and State Disaster relief forces, the Army, the Air Force and the Coast Guard have been called in for rescue and relief work.

Many people are yet to be evacuated from flooded areas. Hungry and wet, they are struggling to stay safe, moving to rooftops under temporary sheds.

This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and assured all possible support and assistance.