27-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Delhi, Probe Underway: Cops

A 27-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified people in Delhi's Trilokpuri area on Wednesday, police said.

The victim was identified as Thanda Paani, a resident of Trilokpuri.

According to police, the victim was brought to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital with multiple injuries, where doctors declared him dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Delhi, Apoorva Gupta, said, "We received information from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital that a man was brought there with multiple stab injuries. Doctors declared him brought dead."

"We are verifying the facts and gathering more information. Two more people were admitted here in the afternoon. They, too, were injured. They have been referred to a higher center," the DCP said.

"It is being said that this is the same incident but we have not been able to confirm it. This too is being verified. The deceased has been identified as Thanda Paani," she added.

According to officials, the victim man was found to be involved in around 20-21 cases of crime registered at the Mayur Vihar police station. He was also declared a 'bad character (BC)', a term typically used for persons with a criminal record, by Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, a case under IPC Section 302 was being registered in connection with the incident, and a probe into the same was underway.

