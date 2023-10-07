'27 Pilgrims From Meghalaya Stuck In Jerusalem': Chief Minister

Conrad K Sangma said that 27 people from the Meghalaya were stranded in Israel.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday informed that as many as 27 people from the state are stranded in Jerusalem, Israel adding that he is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to rescue them.

This comes after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel after Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Saturday morning.

"27 citizens of Meghalaya who travelled for the Holy Pilgrimage to Jerusalem are stuck in Bethlehem due to the tension between Israel and Palestine. I am in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safe passage back home," Chief Minister Sangma posted on X.

More than 100 people have been killed in the Hamas "terror attack" on Israel, according to medical officials, The Times of Israel reported, citing Hebrew-language media.

According to the Health Ministry, 908 injured people have been taken to hospitals for treatment in the ongoing terror attack by Hamas on Israel's southern and central regions, The Times of Israel reported.

Some 800 people have been injured in the attacks, which have included dozens of Hamas terrorists infiltrating Israel and gunning down soldiers and people. Others were injured in rocket attacks.

In a statement posted on X, Israel's Foreign Ministry stated, "At least 100 Israelis were murdered and more than 900 wounded in terror attacks by Hamas terrorists."

While sharing the post on X, Israel Foreign Ministry stated, "The fighting in southern Israel is still ongoing. Our security forces are securing areas which are under attack by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israeli communities and who have taken civilians captive."

In the first reaction to the 'surprise attack', Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel "is at war", further asserting that they will "win it".

"We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered, first of all, to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This currently is being carried out," Prime Minister Netanyahu said in a video statement.

Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the mobilization of reserves. He called on citizens of Israel to adhere to the directives of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Home Front Command.

Benjamin Netanyahu said, "At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilisation of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price. In the meantime, I call on the citizens of Israel to strictly adhere to the directives of the IDF and Home Front Command. We are at war and we will win it."

