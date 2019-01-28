Police Constable, 26, Killed In Encounter In Uttar Pradesh's Amroha

Harsh Chaudhury, 26, killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh

Constable Harsh Chaudhary, 26, was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha Sunday night. He died of bullet injuries after a gunfight with a criminal, the police told NDTV.

"Around 7 to 8 pm last evening, a police team went after a wanted criminal after receiving specific information in Bachhraon area. He has 19 criminal cases against him. When police asked him to surrender he fired at the police party in which one of our constables Harsh Chaudhary was injured. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he died during the treatment, senior police officer Anand Kumar told NDTV.

Shivavtar was also shot in retaliatory fire. He died at the hospital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced compensation of Rs 40 lakh to the wife and Rs 10 lakh for the parents of Harsh Chaudhary. In addition, a government job will also be given to one of his family members.

There have been over 3000 police encounters since Yogi Adityanath took charge as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. 78 people, allegedly criminals, have been killed in these encounters and Harsh Chaudhury was the seventh police personnel to die in an encounter.