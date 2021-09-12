26 Myanmar Nationals, Going To Delhi, Arrested In Assam Over Fake Papers

Myanmar nationals with fake documents arrested in Assam (Representational)

26 Myanmar nationals, including 10 women, who were in possession of fake Indian documents, were arrested from a lodge in Assam, police said.

"Acting on a secret information, the police arrested the 26 Myanmarese nationals, seven of them teenagers and remaining are 20 to 28 years old, from a private lodge at Rehabari in Guwahati," according to an official police statement.

Upon interrogation, they disclosed that they belonged to Falam district of Chin state of western Myanmar and they were on their way to Delhi to study theology, police sources said.

Fake Indian Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards were recovered which were prepared in Mizoram, the statement further added.

Police have registered a case at the Paltan bazar police station under the Indian Penal Code, Foreigners act, 1946, Passport (entry into India) act 1920.

According to officials in Aizawl, around 11,500 Myanmar nationals of Chin stock have taken refuge in 11 districts of Mizoram since the military coup in the neighbouring country on February 1 and few of them have crossed over to neighbouring Manipur too.

This is believed to be the first case of the Myanmar nationals, sheltered in Mizoram, venturing out of the northeastern states.