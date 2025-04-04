ChatGPT Can Now Create Fake Aadhaar & PAN Cards: Are We At Risk of Cybercrimes?

OpenAI's ChatGPT has raised privacy issues since its release, particularly with respect to content and image creation. The capability of the AI to generate extremely realistic and accurate content has evolved significantly, enabling it to easily create fake documents. Cybercriminals have traditionally had a difficult time creating fake government-issued identification documents, but GPT-4 has greatly simplified this. A number of enthusiastic social media users have recently found that by giving effective and accurate prompts, they can readily create forged documents. Some of these users have posted the generated images of such forged documents on the microblogging website X.

One user, Yaswanth Sai Palaghat, wrote that "ChatGPT is generating fake Aadhaar and PAN cards instantly, which is a serious security risk. This is why AI should be regulated to a certain extent."

Another user, Piku, wrote, "I asked AI to generate an Aadhaar card with just a name, DOB, and address... and it created a near-perfect replica. So now anybody can make a fake replica of an Aadhar and PAN card. We keep talking about data privacy, but who's selling these Aadhaar and Pancard datasets to AI companies to make such models? How else could it know the format so precisely...?"

Although the AI does not generate documents using real personal details, it has been found to create fake IDs for famous personalities, further highlighting the potential threat posed by these technologies.

This growing capability of AI models poses a significant risk, increasing the likelihood of their involvement in malicious activities, including cybercrimes and fraud.