Bangladeshi Adult Actor Arrested For Using Fake Indian Passport

Adult movie actor Riya Barde is also known as Arohi Barde.

A Bangladeshi porn star has been arrested for allegedly using a fake Indian passport to live in India. Riya Barde, also known as Arohi Barde, was taken into custody by the Hill Line Police in Ulhasnagar, about 50 km from Mumbai.

The cops had received a tip-off that a Bangladeshi family was living in Ambernath, Nevali A, using fake documents. An investigation was launched, and the family's fraudulent activities were unearthed.

During the inquiry, it was found that an Amravati resident had forged the documents for Riya and three of her associates to facilitate their stay in India. The Hill Line police registered a case against Riya and four others under Section 14(A) of the Foreigners Act, 1946 as well as the Indian Penal Code.

A search is on for the four other individuals involved in the case.

Reports suggest the accused's parents are currently in Qatar.

Earlier this year, a case was registered against a 23-year-old woman in Thane, Maharashtra, for allegedly travelling to Pakistan using a fake passport and visa obtained through forged documents.

The woman, identified as Nagma Noor Maksood Ali, also known as Sanam Khan, is accused of changing her name and acquiring various identity documents, including an Aadhaar card and PAN card, which she had submitted with her passport application.

The police also filed a case against an unidentified man for facilitating her fake documents.