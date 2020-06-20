26/11 Attack Accused's Extradition Will Shed Light On Pak Intel: Lawyer

Tahawwur Rana is accused of plotting the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

The extradition of Pakistan-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, recently rearrested in the US for his alleged involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, will throw more light on the activities of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI, special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said on Saturday.

Rana was rearrested in Los Angeles on June 10 based on an extradition request by India, which had declared him a fugitive.

Mr Nikam, the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 case, said Rana has been charged with a larger criminal conspiracy for carrying out terror activities in India.

"Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, during his deposition before a court here via video link, had accepted that Rana knew the entire criminal conspiracy of 26/11 Mumbai attacks," Mr Nikam said.

"Headley had also admitted that Rana used to finance him," he added.

According to Mr Nikam, Headley had then made "sensitive revelations" involving the terrorist activities of Lashkar-e Taiba and their links with ISI. "The extradition of Rana will throw more light on the ISI activities," he added.

Rana, 59, was recently released from jail on compassionate ground after he told a US court that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He was rearrested in Los Angeles 10 days back. A special court here had issued an arrest warrant against

Rana.

According to prosecutors in the US, between 2006 and November 2008, Rana conspired with Headley, his childhood friend, and others in Pakistan to assist LeT and Harakat ul-Jihad-e-Islami, both US-designated terrorist organisations, to plan and carry out the Mumbai terrorist attacks.