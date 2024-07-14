Defence Ministry Pays Tribute To Kargil War Heroes On 25th Anniversary

Kargil War commenced in May 1999 after the Pakistani soldiers crossed the Line of Control

The Ministry of Defence has paid its tribute to the bravehearts on the 25th anniversary of 'Kargil Vijay'. It was on this day that Operation Vijay was declared a resounding success.

Marking 25 years of heroic bravery and triumph, the Defence Ministry has shared a montage on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “On this day, 25 years ago, #OperationVijay was declared a resounding success. Our soldiers stood tall amidst the Kargil heights, their extraordinary bravery and heroism a source of immense national pride and honour. #25YearsofKargilVijay.”

Watch | On this day, 25 years ago, #OperationVijay was declared a resounding success.



Our soldiers stood tall amidst the Kargil heights, their extraordinary bravery and heroism a source of immense national pride and honour. ???????? #25YearsofKargilVijaypic.twitter.com/Olt7zr81pW — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) July 14, 2024

Captain Vikram Batra, Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey, Major Rajesh Singh Adhikari, Major Vivek Gupta and others were among the 527 brave soldiers who gave their lives for the country.

To pay tribute to the soldiers and honour their valour and sacrifices, the Indian Army kicked off the Pan-India Motorcycle Expedition on June 12. It showcases significant contributions and honours the legacy of our brave soldiers. The expedition acts as a “symbol of the enduring spirit of the Indian Army.”