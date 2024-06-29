25-Year-Old Shot Dead By Men Dressed As Delivery Agents In Gurugram: Cops

The bike-borne men were dressed in uniforms of Zomato and Blinkit (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two bike-borne assailants dressed as food and grocery delivery agents in a village in Gurugram, police said on Saturday.

The entire incident was captured in a CCTV footage in which the assailants are seen running behind the deceased and shooting, they said, adding that an FIR has been lodged in the matter.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Friday when Anuj, who worked as a bouncer, was in a market area in Gurugram district's Ullawas village, a senior police officer said.

The bike-borne men, dressed in uniforms of Zomato and Blinkit, allegedly fired five bullets at Anuj and fled the spot, the officer said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

Anuj was a resident of Kadarpur village and worked as a bouncer with a private liquor outlet, they said.

"The cause behind the murder is not clear yet but it might be a result of some old rivalry as three cases, including extortion, were previously registered against the deceased," said Siddhant Jain, DCP (South).

"Special police teams have been formed and raids are being conducted to nab the accused," Mr Jain said.

Ranbir Singh, father of the man, told police his son was sitting in his car at HBR Chowk while Anuj's uncle was buying fruits.

In the meantime, two youths came riding a motorcycle and hit the car from behind. When Anuj was getting out of the car to face the two, they allegedly opened fire on him. As he began running away to save himself, the accused chased him and shot him, the complainant said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified accused under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act at the Sector 65 police station on Saturday, the police said.

The body was handed over to the man's family after postmortem examination, they added.

"All evidence and CCTV footage related to the incident is being collected and the accused will be arrested soon," the DCP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)