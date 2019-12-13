25,000 Used Internet At Baramulla Deputy Commissioner's Office: Officials

J&K has provided internet facilities in every district deputy commissioner's office. (Representational)

The Department of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday said about 25,000 people have availed the internet facility at the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Baramulla.

In a tweet, the DIPR-J&K said: "About 25K persons availed internet facility in DC office Baramulla."

"The facilitation center was established in the month of August wherein different stakeholders including students, contractors, employees etc have availed the internet facility for online submission of application forms, e-tenders, GST returns etc," it added.

Internet has been blocked for more than 120 days in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370 under the Constitution that gave autonomy to the state. The government has provided internet facilities in every district deputy commissioner's office.