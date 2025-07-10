'25,000 Acres Cleared Of Encroachment In 4 Years': Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state government has cleared nearly 1,000 bighas of land in recent eviction drives, terming it a significant achievement in the government's ongoing efforts to reclaim encroached land.

"In my view, we have cleared around 25,000 acres of land so far," Mr Sarma said, adding that the full data and report would be made public soon.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, "As of now, we have cleared 1,000 bighas of land. The number is substantial, and I will share full details next week. In the past four years, these eviction drives have benefitted the state."

He pointed out that the eviction efforts have led to an increase in forest cover, particularly in the Lumding reserve forest. He also claimed that rhinos have started to return to their natural habitats, not only in Kaziranga National Park but also in the Pabha forest area of Lakhimpur district.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the directive from the Gauhati High Court, which allows the government to carry out evictions but also emphasises the need to provide basic amenities and ensure rehabilitation of the displaced, provided they are bona fide Indian citizens.

Sharing a specific example from Lumding, Mr Sarma said, "We evicted people from that area, but 30 families approached us later. We verified their documents and provided them with land. Our goal is not to harass genuine citizens, but to protect forest land and wildlife."

The state government is expected to release a comprehensive report on land recovery, rehabilitation, and forest restoration in the coming weeks.