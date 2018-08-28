248 People Died Of "Shock" Over M Karunanidhi's Death: DMK

After knowing about the hospitalisation and failing health of Karunanidhi and later his death, 248 party workers died, a resolution adopted at the party general council meeting said.

All India | | Updated: August 28, 2018 19:04 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
248 People Died Of 'Shock' Over M Karunanidhi's Death: DMK

DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi died on August 7 in a private hospital, after prolonged illness. (File)

Chennai: 

The DMK on Tuesday said as many as 248 party workers died, 'shocked' by the death of party patriarch M Karunanidhi and announced a solatium of Rs 200,000 each to their families.

After knowing about the hospitalisation and failing health of Karunanidhi and later his death, 248 party workers died, a resolution adopted at the party general council meeting said.

Condoling their deaths, DMK said,"this general council resolves to provide a solatium of Rs 200,000 each totalling Rs 49.6 million to their families."

DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi died on August 7 in a private hospital, after prolonged illness.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Karunanidhi DeathDMK

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Delhi RainTamil NewsDMK chiefNews in BanglaAsian Games 2018Train StatusPNR StatusKerala Flood ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonPetrol, Diesel Prices

................................ Advertisement ................................