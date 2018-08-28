248 People Died Of 'Shock' Over M Karunanidhi's Death: DMK

DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi died on August 7 in a private hospital, after prolonged illness. (File)

The DMK on Tuesday said as many as 248 party workers died, 'shocked' by the death of party patriarch M Karunanidhi and announced a solatium of Rs 200,000 each to their families.

After knowing about the hospitalisation and failing health of Karunanidhi and later his death, 248 party workers died, a resolution adopted at the party general council meeting said.

Condoling their deaths, DMK said,"this general council resolves to provide a solatium of Rs 200,000 each totalling Rs 49.6 million to their families."

DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi died on August 7 in a private hospital, after prolonged illness.