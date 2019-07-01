25 Killed As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

At least 25 people have died after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district early this morning. The bus was on its way from Keshwan to Kishtwar when the incident took place, news agency ANI reported.

Seven people have been injured in the attack, Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana was quoted as saying by ANI.

More details awaited

