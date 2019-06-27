9 Girl Students Among 11 Dead After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In J&K

The accident occurred in Peer ki Gali - a mountain pass on the historic Mughal Road in Poonch district.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: June 27, 2019 16:42 IST
9 Girl Students Among 11 Dead After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In J&K

Seven people have been injured in the accident (Representational)


Srinagar: 

Eleven people, including nine girls, were killed today in an accident after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir. The nine girls were students of an educational institute.

Seven people have been injured in the accident and have been taken to a hospital.

The accident occurred in Peer ki Gali - a mountain pass on the historic Mughal Road in Poonch district.

More details are awaited.



