9 Girl Students Among 11 Dead After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In J&K

Eleven people, including nine girls, were killed today in an accident after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir. The nine girls were students of an educational institute.

Seven people have been injured in the accident and have been taken to a hospital.

The accident occurred in Peer ki Gali - a mountain pass on the historic Mughal Road in Poonch district.

More details are awaited.

