2333 Violators Detected At Arunachal Border After Assam's Citizens List

States bordering Assam have tightened security on borders after publication of citizen's list. (File)

The Arunachal Pradesh Police have detected 2,333 Inner Line Permit (ILP) violators across the North East state since the publication of the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens in neighbouring Assam, state top police official said.

Papum Pare district accounted for the maximum number of 663 violators, the sources said adding Papum Pare(capital)reported a total 532 cases, while Papum Pare (Rural) accounted for 131 cases, he said.

Remote Kra Daadi district has not reported any ILP violation during the period.

The complete list of the citizen's register, touted to be the proof of Assamese identity, was published on July30.

The figures were shared by the Director General of Police (DGP) S B K Singh in the state cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday.

West Kameng district occupied the second spot in reference to ILP violators reporting 354 such cases. The border districts of Tawang and Anjaw recorded four and five cases respectively, he said.

Advertisement

Ever since the publication of complete draft of NRC in Assam, all the district superintendents of police in Arunachal were directed to check thoroughly the entry points to the state, an official comminique informed in Itanagar today. The SPs were also asked to check the ILPs at places like building construction sites, agricultural fields, motor workshops, restaurants and dhabas.

SPs of the districts are personally monitoring the checking of ILP on daily basis and reports are being collected every day, the communique added.

The DGP also apprised the cabinet about the details of action being taken against the ILP violators by the police.

The Cabinet expressed satisfaction over the measure staken but directed that ILP checking should continue intensively on a daily basis. Accordingly, the district SPs have again been instructed to pay personal attention to the ILP checking, the comminique added.

The ILP is an official travel document issued by the Government of India to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period. It is obligatory for Indian citizens from outside those states too btain a permit for entering into the protected state.