On Camera, Haryana Minister Gets Stuck In Lift In Chandigarh

A video of the incident went viral, in which the minister can be seen standing with at least eight other people in the lift.

Read Time: 1 min
On Camera, Haryana Minister Gets Stuck In Lift In Chandigarh
According to officials, the lift stopped working at 5 pm.
Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam was briefly trapped in a lift with eight others at the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh. The lift malfunctioned for five minutes before resuming. Recent lift incidents in India have raised safety concerns.

Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam got stuck in a lift for a few minutes at the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh on Wednesday. A video of the incident went viral, in which the minister can be seen standing with at least eight other people in the lift.

According to officials, the lift stopped working at 5 pm.

However, it started working again after five minutes, and everyone stepped out safely, officials added.

The reason behind the lift stopping is not yet known.

Many lift-related incidents have been reported across the country recently.

Last week, five people, including a two-year-old girl, were trapped inside a lift in a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane. They were rescued after 25 minutes. On Wednesday, a tragedy unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal after a man died of panic as his eight-year-old son was trapped inside the elevator due to a power cut. Within three minutes, the power was restored and the boy got out safely, but by then, his father had collapsed.

(With inputs from Ankur Kapoor)

Haryana Sports Minister, Minister Stuck In Lift, Chandigarh
NDTV News
