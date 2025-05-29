PM Modi In Sikkim Today To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Statehood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sikkim today to participate in celebrations marking 50 years of the state's statehood. PM Modi will arrive in Gangtok at 9:45 a.m. at Libing Helipad in Gangtok district.

He will attend the Sikkim@50 program from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Paljor Stadium.

The Sikkim government has planned a year-long series of activities under the theme "Sunaulo, Samriddha, and Samarth Sikkim," celebrating the state's cultural richness, traditions, natural splendor, and history. The prime minister will lay foundation stones and inaugurate several development projects, including a 500-bed district hospital worth over ₹750 crore in Namchi district, a passenger ropeway at Sangachoeling, Pelling in Gyalshing district, and a statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan in Sangkhola, Gangtok district. He will also release a commemorative coin, souvenir coin, and stamp for the 50th anniversary of statehood.

Enhanced security measures have been implemented for the prime minister's visit. The prime minister will also meet BJP karyakartas in the state.

"At around 11 AM tomorrow, 29th May, I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Sikkim to participate in a programme to mark Sikkim@50. India is very proud of the contribution of Sikkim towards national progress. The unique culture of Sikkim is also widely admired," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

At around 11 AM tomorrow, 29th May, I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Sikkim to participate in a programme to mark Sikkim@50. India is very proud of the contribution of Sikkim towards national progress. The unique culture of Sikkim is also widely admired. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2025

Extensive security arrangements have been made in Sikkim's capital, Gangtok, for the visit, with strict protocols implemented by local authorities and the Special Protection Group (SPG).

According to SSP Gangtok Tenzing Loden Lepcha, the event venue is divided into four seating zones: the hill gallery with a capacity of 15,000, northern and western galleries, and a section for special invitees. Police personnel are stationed across the venue to ensure orderly movement and emergency preparedness.

A high-security zone has been established around the prime minister's dais, where mobile phones are prohibited. Over 400 police personnel are deployed across seven surveillance areas in buildings overlooking the venue, each led by a senior officer to monitor every vantage point during the prime minister's one-hour address.

SSP Lepcha emphasized that all security measures have been thoroughly planned, reflecting the significance of the visit as Sikkim celebrates 50 years of statehood.