23-Year-Old Wife Of International Kabaddi Player Dies By Suicide In Haryana

The 23-year-old wife of international kabaddi player Sheelu Balhara allegedly died by suicide at their home in Haryana's Rohtak district on Friday afternoon.

Muskan, a resident of Rohtak's Meham area, married Sheelu in December 2023. The couple welcomed their son, Hardik, in November last year. Police reached the spot after receiving information, and a forensic team was called in to investigate the case. The reason behind the suicide is not yet known.

According to reports, Muskan had posted a reel on a Punjabi song just a day before taking the step.

The incident comes days after a government teacher died by suicide in Dehradun, allegedly because she was being harassed by her husband and in-laws.

Srishti Kandhari married Saurabh Raturi, who is also a government employee, in November last year. They lived in the Doiwala area, about 20 km from Dehradun city. In her police complaint, Kandhari's mother alleged her daughter was harassed mentally and physically for dowry, while her husband and in-laws kept calling her "unlucky" and "inauspicious".

Kandhari recorded a video before hanging herself, which is being widely shared.

"Sorry mummy, main aise ja rahi hoon (Sorry, I am leaving like this)," she blurts out between sobs. "Everything has become so strange. I have been enduring this for six months... Now I can't endure it anymore. Their mindset can never change. They keep blaming me for things that happened after our marriage. (Calling me) 'manhoos, manhoos' (cursed)," Kandhari said in the 90-second video.

(With inputs from Harshvardhan)