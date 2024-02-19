23-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota

Police handed over the body to family members. (Representational)

An engineering student who was receiving treatment for depression for the last three years allegedly died by suicide in his house in Ambedkar Nagar here, police said.

According to police, the man called his father - an engineer posted in Alwar - about his intention to die by suicide on Sunday, following which the latter asked neighbours to check on his son.

Police said the matter came to light in the evening after the father reached their house.

The 23-year-old was receiving treatment for depression for the last 3 years and had attempted suicide in the past, said Rajaram, Sub Inspector at Kunhari police station.

Police handed over the body to family members after the post-mortem on Monday morning and lodged a case under Section 174 of CrPC for further investigation.

The victim was identified as Rohit Mathur (23) who was pursuing a BTech degree from Jalandhar in Punjab and living with his family in Kota

