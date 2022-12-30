22-Year-Old Man Killed Over Money Dispute In Madhya Pradesh, 2 Arrested

Gwalior Murder: The accused took victim outside the city and shot him dead, police said.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old youth over money dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, the police said on Thursday.

The youth was identified as Prakhar Parmar (22), a resident of Satyam Tower in Alkapuri locality under University police station limits in the city. His father runs colleges in the district. The incident occurred on Tuesday when Prakhar went to take money from a Municipal Corporation employee Karan Verma in the afternoon.

When Pakhar did not return home till late evening, his father Prashant Parmar informed the Police about the matter. He told police that he had given around Rs 9 lakh to his acquaintance Karan Verma, an employee of the Municipal Corporation, for permission to construct a building. But Karan neither provided permission nor returned the money. He was demanding his money back from Karan for the last month.

On Tuesday afternoon, Karan called Prakhar and asked him to collect the money. Prakhar went to the Municipal Corporation office to collect money from Karan, but Prakhar did not return till late evening, his phone was also switched off. After that his father informed the police.

Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Sanghi said, "The accused had taken Prakhar in his car from the Municipal Corporation office along with his two accomplices. The accused took him outside the city and shot him dead. After that they put the body inside the trunk of the car and reached near the highway of Sipri Bazar police station area of Jhansi and burned the body."

"The main accused Karan Verma had to return Rs 9 lakh. The Parmar family used to ask for the money again and again. Due to which, the main accused conspired the murder along with his accomplices. The main accused and one of his accomplices have been arrested whereas one is absconding. Efforts are on to nab him soon. The police also recovered the murder weapon and the car involved in the crime," SSP Sanghi added.

