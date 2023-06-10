22 Weapons Recovered On 4th Day Of Joint Combing Operations In Manipur

Most of the recovered weapons are automatics.

Security Forces conducted Joint Combing Operations for the fourth day in sensitive areas both in the hills and valleys following violence and ethnic clashes in the state, Indian Army officials said on Saturday.

The officials recovered twenty-two weapons, mostly automatics in the past 24 hours.

"Operations, in the presence of magistrates where applicable, continue across the state with due diligence to avoid unnecessary hardships for locals. 22 weapons, mostly automatics, were recovered in the past 24 hours," tweeted SpearCorps.IndianArmy.

𝗝𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝟰 #Manipur

Operations, in presence of magistrates where applicable, continue across the state with due diligence to avoid unnecessary hardships to locals. 22 weapons, mostly automatics, recovered in past 24 hours.@adgpipic.twitter.com/Z901ByPJsi — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 10, 2023

For the second day, operations were conducted by adopting a people-friendly approach, including announcements for voluntarily surrendering illegal arms, prior to the search of specific areas.

The presence of magistrates along with the columns is being ensured during search operations in non-AFSPA areas. "Today 35 weapons (all types), ammunition and warlike stores were recovered," the statement added.

𝙅𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙗𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙊𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 #𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙥𝙪𝙧

Combing operations continued for straight second day today. Focus remained on intelligence based searches of villages in Valley & Hill areas. 35 weapons, ammunition & warlike stores were recovered.

(1/3) @adgpipic.twitter.com/IX7mFrCZCG — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 8, 2023

Domination of NH 37 to ensure incident-free movement of essential goods to and from Manipur was carried out as part of the ongoing combing operations.

Sustained confidence-building measures, a people-centric approach and initiating measures to alleviate the hardships are the lines on which Security Forces are relentlessly working to ensure the de-escalation of tensions and an early return to normalcy, the statement further said.

During the conduct of combing operations, adequate measures are being undertaken to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the local population.

Impetus also on undertaking search of sensitive places along NH 37 to enable incident free movement of vehicles carrying essential goods to & from #Manipur. Mobile Vehicle Check Posts were established under the cover of UAV.

(2/3)#ManipurRescue@adgpi@easterncomdpic.twitter.com/0OCpLdeLDY — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 8, 2023

Manipur has seen ethnic violence with Chief Minister N Biren Singh stating earlier this month that around 60 people have lost their lives in the clashes. Houses have also been burnt during the violence, with new incidents also reported from some parts of the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)