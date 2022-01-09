Delhi Logs 17 Covid Deaths In A Day, Highest Since June; 22,751 New Cases

Over 300 doctors and medical professionals have tested positive in Delhi in this wave

Delhi today reported 22,751 cases, 12 per cent higher than yesterday's number (20,181). The positivity rate stood at 23.53 per cent. The city also reported 17 deaths, most Covid deaths in a day since June 16 last year.

On Friday, Delhi reported 17,335 fresh Covid cases while on Thursday the city registered 15,097 infections.

There will be no Covid lockdown in Delhi if people follow protocol - wear face masks in public and maintain social distancing - Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday, as the national capital scrambles to contain a frightening surge in new cases over the past few days.

The Chief Minister, who said he has recovered after a Covid infection, also urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"Delhi government is ready to deal with the most serious situation. Delhi's health system is fully prepared to prevent this wave and provide timely treatment to all people of the state," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Saturday.

As part of its efforts to contain the third wave in the city, the Delhi government ordered a weekend curfew that kicked in at 10 pm on Friday and will remain in effect till 5 am tomorrow.