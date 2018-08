The gold and the arrested persons were handed over to the officials of the DRI (Representational)

Security forces seized 217 kg of gold and arrested five Myanmarese nationals from near the Mizoram-Myanmar border in Champai district, police said today.

The five Myanmarese nationals were arrested yesterday from Vaphai village in the district for allegedly smuggling gold bars worth around Rs 927 lakh, they said.

The gold and the arrested persons were handed over to the officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Champhai town, the police added.