'2024, Modi Once More' Slogan At PM's Indian Community Event In Berlin

PM Narendra Modi waves during an interaction with the Indian community in Berlin

Members of the Indian community raised '2024, Modi once more' slogan as they waited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the community event in Berlin on Monday.

The slogan '2024, Modi Once More' resonated as people in the gathering at an auditorium cheered and waved flags. PM Modi is into his second successive term as the Prime Minister. He led the BJP to a second successive victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with the party getting more seats than in 2014. The next Lok Sabha elections will be held in 2024.

PM Modi has addressed diaspora events in several countries he has visited and has sought to establish a stronger connection between Indians living abroad and India's development journey.

PM Modi also tried his hands on a drum, as he arrived at Theater at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin to address members of the Indian community.

"I'm fortunate that I received the opportunity to meet the children of 'Maa Bharti' in Germany. It feels great to meet all of you. Many of you've come here to Berlin from different cities in Germany," PM Modi said in his speech.

"Today, I'm here to neither talk about myself nor the Modi government. I want to talk to you about the capabilities of crores of Indians and sing their praises. When I speak about crores of Indians, it includes not only the people who live there but also those who live here," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz co-chaired the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. Prime Minister reached Germany earlier in the day and received a rousing reception from the members of the Indian community.

