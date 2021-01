2021 Budget Will Be A 'Game Changer', Will Usher 'New Era Of Growth': BJP

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in Parliament on Monday, Feb 1 (File)

Ahead of presentation of the Union Budget in Parliament on February 1, the ruling BJP today said it will be a game changer and usher in a new era of economic growth in the country.

Citing a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report which projected India to grow at 11.5 per cent in 2021, BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishan Agarwal said the country's economy has witnessed a 'V' shaped recovery after being hit by the pandemic.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Mr Agarwal along with the party's another spokesperson Zafar Islam said the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) figures and labour force participation also point that the economy is witnessing a 'V' shaped recovery.

"Good economics is good politics that has been the motto of the Narendra Modi government. Working with the same theme, the Union Budget 2021 will be a game changer," Mr Agarwal said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Mr Islam said the budget will "usher in a new era of economic growth in the country and will be an important step in making India self-reliant."

Both the leaders said all economic parameters are pointing that the country's economy has gained momentum and set to move to another level under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



