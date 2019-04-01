BJP Feels 'Lucky' About Uttar Pradesh Election Schedule

State BJP media coordinator drew an analogy to say that number seven suits the BJP. (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party feels that the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh would be lucky for them as the number seven has a "special significance" in the Hindu religion.

The party also thinks that the poll schedule in the state would help them as it is almost similar to the 2014 Lok Sabha and 2017 assembly elections, with the election starting from western UP and eventually ending in the east, which includes Varanasi.

State BJP media coordinator Rakesh Tripathi drew an analogy to underline that the number seven suits the BJP.

"In Hindu religion, the number seven has a special significance. The sunlight can be dispersed into seven-colour spectrum. There are seven basic nodes in music and people take seven "pheres" (rounds) during marriage," Mr Tripathi said.

The Election Commission of India has announced a seven-phase Lok Sabha election and the state will figure in each of the phases, starting on April 11 and ending on May 19.

"These seven phases will be shubh (lucky) for the the BJP. The results, too, would be shubh (favourable) for the party. This logic applies on those who believe in 'shubh' and 'ashubh' (auspicious and inauspicious)," he added.

The Congress, however, rubbished the claims.

"Irrespective of the fact that the election schedule move from east to west or vice versa, people are looking for a change, as they know that the poll promises made to them in 2014 have not been fulfilled. They are now looking towards the Congress," party spokesperson Ashok Singh said.

In the 2014 election, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state and secured 42.63 per cent of the votes, while ally Apna Dal bagged two seats. The Samajwadi Party won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat while securing 19.77 per cent of the votes. The Congress registered wins on two seats, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.