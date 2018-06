In 2014, the BJP contested from 29 seats in 2014 and won 22 seats. (Representational)

The BJP will contest 25 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and leave the rest for its allies including the JDU, the LJP and RLSP, a party leader said on Monday. A day after JDU leader Pawan Verma claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would be the face of the NDA in Bihar, the BJP leader said: "There is no question of leaving more than 15 seats to allies." According to the Bharatiya Janata Party leader who did not want to be identified, the BJP contested from 29 seats in 2014 and won 22 seats.In 2014, the Janata Dal-United contested on its own but performed poorly. It got only two seats.