2019 Elections: PM Modi To Address 50 Rallies Across India Till February

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address at least 50 rallies before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls

With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 50 rallies across the country by February next year, covering more than 100 Lok Sabha constituencies, sources said.



BJP chief Mr Amit Shah and senior leaders Mr Rajnath Singh and Mr Nitin Gadkari will address 50 rallies each, a source told news agency PTI.



The source said that the prime minister will address 50 rallies across the country by February next year, covering more than 100 Lok Sabha constituencies.



All these rallies have been planned to prepare the ground for the party's campaign. Each rally is being designed so that it covers 2-3 Lok Sabha constituencies, the source said.



Before the election dates of the Lok Sabha elections are announced, the BJP will already have covered at least 400 Lok Sabha constituencies by organising 200 rallies, a party leader said.



