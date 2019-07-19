Scarlett Keeling Case: High Court Awards 10-Year Jail To Samson D'Souza

Samson D'Souza, was pronounced guilty of all charges in connection with the 2008 incident

The Bombay High Court in Goa on Friday convicted Samson D'Souza, a beach shack worker accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old British teenager Scarlett Keeling and leaving her to die at Goa's Anjuna beach in 2008, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

D'Souza, a beach shack worker, was pronounced guilty of all charges in connection with the 2008 incident on Wednesday. The other accused, Placido Carvalho, was however acquitted of all charges by the court for lack of evidence.



