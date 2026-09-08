200 Private Hostels Marked "Dangerous" After Delhi Collapse Kills 7

A dilapidated building in Vijay Nagar, built in the 1990s, stands on a heavily crowded street with a narrow exit and exposed wiring, highlighting the poor infrastructure students say they are forced to live with in paying guest (PG) accommodations near Delhi University's North Campus.

The building, located within walking distance of the campus where lakhs of students study, is among several PG accommodations in the area, with listings for male tenants starting at Rs 5,700. The university's own hostel capacity, however, barely scratches the surface of the demand.

The focus on infrastructure around the campus comes in the wake of the tragedy at a paying guest accommodation in Satya Niketan, where seven children have officially been recorded as dead. "Over 200 paying guest accommodations fall under the dangerous category, or serve as a threat," said a Delhi official on the condition of anonymity. "These, along with the other remaining PGs, will be re-examined. The inquiry is ongoing."

The official added that stricter rules were being considered after a meeting between senior officials.

"MCD Deputy Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Superintending Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer have been suspended with immediate effect following the tragic Satya Niketan incident. The building owner has been arrested. Immediate sealing of buildings with unauthorised fifth floors has been ordered across Delhi. Nearby PGs and buildings are also being thoroughly inspected. Strict action, including sealing, will be taken against violations," Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tweeted on September 7. "Delhi Government has taken the matter with utmost seriousness. Anyone found guilty or responsible will not be spared."

But students tell a different story. They speak of water problems, expensive electricity payments and rents ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 for a shared room.

"I stay in a PG in Vijay Nagar, where conditions are similar to that of Satya Niketan," a female student at Delhi University told NDTV. "Rent is too much, and facilities are not good. The rent is Rs 14,000, and that doesn't include electricity. The electricity charges are high, and fares have been raised. Last night we were thinking about how what happened could happen to us... Our lives matter as well."

Meanwhile, Aastha told NDTV that her main concern is food. "Rents are a massive issue. Even the very expensive PGs are in poor condition. I had a fight with the landlord about the food. We used to eat the same thing every day. Portions were also limited. I pay Rs 17,000 for the PG. PGs are in really bad shape. Those who live in PGs worth Rs 11,000 have it even worse."

Nitish added, "My sibling was studying in DU. I recall an incident when an earthquake hit. I saw the ceilings crack. The charges are also very high, and then there's brokerage. Satya Niketan was in the same condition. Authorities did not take the issue seriously."

A broker, on the condition of anonymity, said that brokers themselves often help rent out floors as paying guest accommodations. "What happens is that people take floors on rent and then pawn them off as PGs," he said. "They don't care for the students or what happens to them. It's all about making money, and students are suffering because of it."

Khushi, who is pursuing a Master's from the Arts Faculty, recalls her own horrible experience despite paying Rs 20,000 for a room and food.

"I stayed in a very renowned PG, it's called Stanza. And I got typhoid there. Clean water is a major problem. DU should take inspiration from JNU and BHU. They have hostels across campus. Hostel infrastructure is a glaring gap that DU needs to fix."