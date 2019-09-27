200 Foreigners' Tribunals To Be Set Up In 33 Assam Districts: Officials

The final NRC was released on August 31 with 19,06,657 of the total 3,30,27,661 applicants excluded.

Assam government has notified setting up of 200 more appellate Foreigners' Tribunals for hearing of appeals of people excluded from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The facilities, to be set up in all the 33 districts of the state, will be in addition to the existing 100 Foreigners' Tribunals (FTs), according to an official release.

The appeal against exclusion from the NRC must be filed in the quasi-judicial tribunals within 120 days of the publication of the final NRC.

The final NRC was released on August 31 with 19,06,657 of the total 3,30,27,661 applicants excluded and 3,11,22,004 included.

The process of NRC update was started in Assam following a Supreme Court order in 2013 and since then, the top court has been closely monitoring the entire process.

