20-Year-Old Stabbed To Death By 6 Men In South Delhi

A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by six men following a quarrel in south Delhi's Dakshinpuri area over a petty issue, police said on Tuesday.

While the main accused, who was also injured in the incident, has been admitted to a hospital, five of his accomplices have been arrested, they added.

According to police, information was received from the Safdarjung Hospital on Monday that an injured man, a resident of Dakshinpuri, was admitted in an unconscious state and was subsequently declared dead.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim was stabbed by a group of men following a petty dispute. A 22-year-old man, a resident of Sangam Vihar, and his associates were found involved in the assault, a senior police officer said.

Police later received information that the accused had also sustained injuries during the incident and was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital.

"During inquiry, it was found that the accused and his associates, all residents of Dakshinpuri, jointly attacked and stabbed the victim. While the accused is undergoing treatment, five of his associates have been arrested," the officer said.

A case has been registered under relevant legal provisions and further investigation is underway, police added.

