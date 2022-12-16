20 Injured As Bus Overturns On Highway In Odisha

On being informed of the mishap the police rushed to the spot. (Representational)

At least 20 people were injured after a bus in which they were travelling overturned in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district today, police said.

The bus was on its way from Khiching to Baripada when the mishap occurred on NH 18 near Kuliana chowk, they said.

All the injured passengers were shifted with the help of locals to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Baripada.

