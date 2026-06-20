4 Killed As Temple Roof Collapses In Maharashtra's Parbhani

Four people were killed and 20 devotees are feared trapped after the roof in front of the sanctum at the Yashwadi temple in Maharashtra's Parbhani district collapsed during construction work on Saturday.

The administration has launched rescue operations on a war footing, with efforts underway to reach those believed to be buried beneath the rubble. The injured have been shifted to the Parbhani District Civil Hospital for treatment.

The temple is located in Yashwadi village, about 190 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"The slab of the temple's 'sabha-mandap' (outer hall) collapsed around 3.30 pm. The police and district administration have sent their teams, and a rescue operation is underway," a police official told news agency PTI.

