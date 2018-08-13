20 Children Injured In UP After High Tension Wire Falls On Madarsa

No causalities or serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

At least 20 children were injured after a high tension wire fell on Madarsa in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha city on Sunday.

No causalities or serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Currently, all the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

Amroha's District Magistrate Hemant Kumar said, "23 children have been admitted to district hospital. No casualty or serious injury has occurred."

Advertisement

Mr Kumar further informed that the concerned department has been told to take action so that such incidents don't occur in future.

Director of the Madarsa, Mohammad Yunus said, "Despite repeated complaints, the power department did not listen to their plea. There are around hundreds of wires that cross our Madarsa and we are scared all the time. I am deeply saddened about this incident and hope that measures are made into this matter".