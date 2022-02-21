2-Year-Old Girl Dies In UP After Father Allegedly Kicks Her To Ground

The two-year-old was declared dead at the hospital, police said. (Representational)

A toddler died after her father allegedly kicked her to the ground in a fit of anger during a quarrel with his wife here on Monday, officials said.

Even as the family members were making arrangements to hurriedly bury the two-year-old girl's body, the police rushed to the spot in Firozabad village and sent the body for post-mortem, they said.

The girl Ayat's father Shahnawaz and her mother had a quarrel during which he kicked the toddler to the ground and she sustained critical injuries, her grandfather Sarfraz said in the police complaint.

She was declared dead at the hospital, police said.

Shahnawaz has been booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Kakroli police station, SHO Sunil Sharma said.

