2 Men Missing Near China Border In Arunachal, Families File Complaint

Bateilum Tikro (left) and Bayingso Manyu were last spotted in Arunachal Pradesh on August 24

Two men in Arunachal Pradesh have been reported missing for almost two months after they had ventured near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in search of medicinal plants. The men, Bateilum Tikro, 33, and Bayingso Manyu, 35, who had left their village on August 19, were last spotted on August 24. Their families reported them missing on October 9. A search operation has been launched, police officials said.

The families have also written to the local MLA, Dasunglu Pul, to take up the matter with the state government, central government and the Army. The families suspect the duo might have crossed the LAC inadvertently and were detained by Chinese Army, though the state government and the Army are yet to come up with any official statement.

In January this year, Miram Taron, another person from Arunachal Pradesh, had inadvertently crossed over into China while searching for medicinal plants in a forest near the LAC. He was captured by Chinese soldiers and freed days later after the Indian authorities intervened.