2 Women Arrested For Supplying Drugs In Goa For New Year Eve Parties

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two women drug traffickers from Siolim in Goa and seized various types of banned substances from them, an official said on Sunday. The action was taken by the Mumbai and Goa zone of the NCB on New Year eve.

The seizure included 1.030 kg marijuana and 49 tablets, 25 gm amphetamine, 2.2 gm cocaine, 1 gm MDMA powder and a vehicle, he said.

As per the initial investigation, one of the women used to supply MDMA and other drugs. She was working for a Nigerian woman who was operating a drug syndicate, the official said.

He said members of this syndicate include a foreigner and efforts are on to nab them.

This racket supplied drugs to consumers on New Year eve in North Goa.

The accused women were remanded in judicial custody by a local court.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.