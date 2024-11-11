2 Trekkers Accidentally Got Stuck In J&K Encounter. They Dialled 100

A joint security operation was launched in Zabarwan following intel about terrorists in the area

Kashmir Police have asked trekkers to inform police in advance about their routes after two trekkers were caught in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Zabarwan near Srinagar yesterday. The trekkers were rescued after they dialled 100 and informed cops.

"Trekkers and adventure enthusiasts should inform the nearest police station about their travel plans and expected routes, especially in areas where there could be security operations. This protocol ensures we can act swiftly to ensure their safety if unexpected incidents occur," Kashmir police chief Vidhi Kumar Birdi said.

Police and security forces launched an operation in the Zabarwan forest area yesterday on the basis of intelligence about the presence of terrorists. The operation is still on. According to police, the trekkers found themselves in a dangerous situation when the terrorists and forces started exchanging fire. They hid in the rocks. One of them dialled 100 and alerted the cops about their location. The security operation was temporarily suspended and the trekkers evacuated from the area.

A senior police officer said, "Fortunately, one among them had an idea and he dialled 100." The Police Control Room alerted senior officers and a rescue team led evacuated them.

"The PCR's swift coordination in relaying information to the officers on duty was instrumental in preventing a possible tragedy," a senior police officer said.

"We encourage everyone - locals, tourists, and especially trekkers - to use the helpline services, including dialling 100 or directly reaching out to police stations, should they face any situation that requires immediate intervention. This way, the Police can ensure swift assistance while coordinating with ongoing operations," the Kashmir Police chief said.

Autumn is a trekking season in the Valley. Tourists from across the world reach Kashmir for trekking and skiing. According to people who organise treks, many trekkers go out on their own and get into trouble at times. "In upper reaches, operations may be on. Then it becomes a security hazard," an officer said.