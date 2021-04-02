2 Terrorists Who Attacked BJP Leader's Home Trapped In J&K Encounter

n last three months 20 terrorists have been killed by the security forces in Kashmir.

Three terrorists have been cornered by security forces in a residential area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, the police said. Two of them were involved in yesterday's attack on a BJP leader's house in Srinagar, they added.

The terrorists are trapped in a three story house at Kakapora in Pulwama district where heavy gunfire and blasts have been heard since morning.

Yesterday one policeman was killed during a terrorist attack at BJP leader Anwar Ahmad's home at Nowgam, on the outskirts of Srinagar. The attackers decamped with the rifle of fallen policeman. Police said four terrorists of Lashkar e Toiba carried out the attack.

This was the third major terrorist attack in last one week in Kashmir.

Police said soon after attack, operation was launched to track down the attackers and late last night they were able to corner three terrorists including two attackers at Gath Mohalla in Kakapora. The operation has been jointly launched by the army, police and CRPF.

Police sources said the trapped terrorists are also carrying the stolen rifle of the fallen policeman.

"They are trapped in a three story house and operation is underway. During operation, a portion of the house was pulled down with an IED blast. It will take few hours to neutralise the terrorists," said a senior police officer.

In last three months 20 terrorists have been killed by the security forces in Kashmir. The last few weeks, however, have also seen a spike in terrorist attacks.