2 Terrorists Shot Dead In Jammu And Kashmir Encounter

The security forces shot dead two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (File)

Two terrorists were shot dead in an ongoing operation by security forces in Srinagar this evening, the police said. The encounter between the terrorists and the security forces started at Hydepora bypass.

Minutes after the shootout started, police said a terrorist was killed. In a subsequent update, the police tweeted that one more unidentified terrorist has been killed.

Some residents said they were trapped when the encounter started. "My brother is trapped in a building. His phone is also witched off," said a resident of Hyderpora. He said security forces have cordoned off several building along Hyderpora bypass.

A large number of vehicles including trucks are also stranded on the road as it has been for safety.

Srinagar has been seeing frequent terrorist attacks and encounters for the last few months. Yesterday, one policeman was injured in terrorist firing in downtown Srinagar. The police said terrorists fired during a raid by security forces.

There have been several incidents of targeted attacks by terrorists on migrant workers and Hindus.

Last week, a terrorist was killed at Bemina neighbourhood. Police said the killed terrorist was part of a group planning to carry out a suicide attack in the city.