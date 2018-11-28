2 Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir's Badgam

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Badgam and Pulwama districts.

All India | | Updated: November 28, 2018 10:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir's Badgam

The gunfight took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district. (Representational image)


Srinagar: 

Two terrorists were killed and three soldiers injured in a gunfight on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district, police said.

Security forces had started a cordon and search operation in Kuthpora village after receiving specific information about the terrorists' presence.

As the search party was closing on the hiding terrorists they fired triggering an encounter. The identity of the terrorists were yet to be ascertained, a police officer said.

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Badgam and Pulwama districts.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jammu and KashmirBudgam

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Madhya Pradesh ElectionMizoram ElectionLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusMate 20 ProRealme U1

................................ Advertisement ................................