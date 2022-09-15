2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Nowgam: Police

This encounter comes days after an encounter on September 12. (Representational)

Two terrorists were killed by Srinagar Police on Wednesday in an encounter that took place in the Nowgam area of Srinagar district, police said.

In a series of tweets, Kashmir Zone Police said that the terrorists were affiliated with terror group Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Killed #terrorists were affiliated with #terror outfit AGuH & identified as Aijaz Rasool Nazar of Pulwama & Shahid Ahmad @ Abu Hamza. They were involved in recent #terror attack on an outside labourer namely Muneer ul Islam from West Bengal on 2/9/22 in Pulwama: ADGP Kashmir https://t.co/tywlpSKTly — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 14, 2022

Police identified the two terrorists as Aijaz Rasool Nazar from Pulwama and Shahid Ahmad alias Abu Hamza. Earlier this month in Pulwama, they were involved in an attack on a labourer from West Bengal, police added.

At 8.27 pm on Wednesday, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted that based on input generated by police "an encounter has started in Nowgam area of Srinagar sistrict. Srinagar Police and 50RR are on the job. Further details shall follow."

On a specific input generated by Police, an #encounter has started in Nowgam area of #Srinagar District. Srinagar Police and 50RR are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 14, 2022

One terrorist had been killed by 8.46 pm and at 9.13 pm, Kashmir Zone Police said that the second terrorist had also been killed.

This encounter comes days after an unidentified terrorist was killed and a security personnel injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Heff Shirmal area of the district following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

While one security force personnel was injured in the gun battle, an unidentified terrorist was shot dead, the official said.