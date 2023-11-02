2 Terrorists Arrested By Security Forces In Jammu & Kashmir

A case was registered and an investigation has been initiated, police added. (Representational)

Two terrorits of Al-Badr outfit were arrested in Shalteng area in Srinagar and arms and ammunition were recovered from them, police said on Thursday.

During late night checking at a security checkpoint along Shalteng Bridge, two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr were arrested, the spokesperson said.

The terrorists have been identified as Yawar Rashid and Basit Nabi, both residents of Saderbala area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, he said.

During the search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol, two pistol magazines, 28 pistol rounds and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession, the spokesperson said.

A case was registered and an investigation has been initiated, he added.

