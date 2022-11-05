2 Suffocate To Death After Falling Into Septic Tank In Maharashtra

Both of them died of suspected suffocation, the officer said. (Representational)

Two workers died of suffocation after they fell into a sewage treatment chamber on the premises of a manufacturing firm in the Ranjangaon industrial area in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The dead were employees of a housekeeping firm.

"Two workers were working at the plant and trying to insert the suction hose pipe into the chamber on Friday when one of them slipped into the 10 to 15-feet deep chamber following a jerk to the pipe. In a bid to save his colleague, another worker lowered a ladder into the tank," said a police officer.

However, he lost his balance and fell inside the chamber while pulling up his colleague.

Both of them died of suspected suffocation, the officer said.

"We are in the process of registering a case against the supervisors of the housekeeping firm under section 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code," he said.

