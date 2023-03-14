2 Students Arrested For Kidnapping, Raping 14-Year-Old Girl In Gurugram

A 20-year-old student and a 17-year-old boy arrested for raping minor, police said. (Representational)

A 20-year-old student and a 17-year-old boy have been nabbed for allegedly abducting a class 8 girl from her school during a sports programme in the Sohna area and raping her, police said on Monday.

A search is on to nab the third accused, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the 14-year-old girl's father on Saturday, his daughter was kidnapped from her school by three youths on December 18 last year, taken to a hillock and gang-raped. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, police said.

The girl did not tell anybody about the incident till she got to know on Saturday that the three accused had videographed the whole incident, a police official said.

After receiving the complaint, the 20-year-old youth, a student of class 12, was arrested while the 17-year-old boy, also a school student, was sent to a correction home in Faridabad after being produced before a juvenile justice board, the official said.

The accused have confessed to the crime, he said, adding an FIR has been registered against them under IPC sections 363 (abduction) and 376-D A (gang rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) and under the POCSO Act.

The DCP said, "Two boys were held today and one is a minor. The minor was sent to a correction home, Faridabad, while we are questioning another accused. The third accused has also been identified and he will be arrested soon."

