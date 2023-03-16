2 SpiceJet Pilots Grounded After They Reportedly Had Gujiyas In Cockpit

A SpiceJet spokesperson said that both pilots had been taken off the roster for an inquiry.

Two SpiceJet pilots have been grounded after they reportedly consumed Gujiyas and a beverage in the cockpit while flying on Holi.

The lapse allegedly took place on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Guwahati on March 8, the day the festival of colours was celebrated across the nation.

An image that has gone viral on social media showed the pilots holding Gujiyas, a special Holi sweet, with a beverage balanced on a console.

A SpiceJet spokesperson was quoted by reports as saying that both pilots had been taken off the roster for an inquiry into whether they had endangered the flight.

"Both pilots have been off rostered pending an inquiry. SpiceJet has a strict policy for consumption of food inside the cockpit which is adhered by all flight crew. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken upon completion of the investigation," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Many Twitter users tagged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as they shared the image of Gujiyas in the cockpit. "Appalling and extremely unprofessional behaviour," said a user who called themselves an aviation specialist.

"If the liquid (resting on the fuel cutoff levers) spills, it can short circuit the electronics affecting a range of systems and compromise the aircraft's ability to fly safely," said the tweet.